Aiken Heart Show Benefit cancels February 2021 event

The 2021 Aiken Heart Show Benefit has been canceled to protects its patrons from the effects of COVID-19.
"We didn't want to put on a show with a 50% capacity (limit) where everyone would have to be careful," said Jim Moore, who has written and directed the February show for over 40 years. "There was really too many complications to worry about."
For over 40 years the Aiken Women's Heart Board mission has been to promote healthy living by putting on its yearly fundraising event, the proceeds of which are used to raise money for the American Heart Association for research, medical advancement and advocacy for heart-related health issues.
The Heart Show is a play event filled with music and comedy, Moore said, where ticket sales are kept low to attract as many people as possible.
The board was able to put on its February 2020 show, "Knights of the Heart Table," but had to cancel its fall show as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, Moore said.
Finally, the board decided to cancel its February 2021 event until COVID-19 is resolved to a safer extent.
"It's possible that the performers would have to wear a mask and have a problem passing microphones between people," Moore said
The decision to come back for a mid-year show in 2021 or for a complete return in 2022 lies in the hope that a vaccine will be available, Moore said, so performers and audience members alike will no longer have to worry about being afraid.
Recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, including heart problems, are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Tickets for the 2022 Heart Show are set to go on sale in November 2021.
Donations can be made to the Aiken Women's Heart Board, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.