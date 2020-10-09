Aiken Fall Festival extended until Oct. 18 at fairgrounds

Due to increasing popular demand, Reithoffer Shows is extending the run of Aiken Fall Fest by a week.
Aiken Fall Fest, at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, opened Oct. 2 and will now close on Sunday, Oct. 18.
There are currently no plans to cancel or postpone the festival despite the impending weather, said Dustin Turner, a media contact with Reithoffer Shows.
Should the weather call for cancellations, Reithoffer Shows will notify the public via its social media accounts, Turner said.
Aiken Fall Fest features 22 rides on the fairgrounds (including several children’s rides) in addition to food vendors and games.
Reithoffer’s newest ride, The Beast, is running for the first time in the United States.
Other rides include Vertigo, Full Tilt, Starship and the popular Himilaya.
Gates for the Aiken Fall Fest open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.
Gates will open Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.
Closing time depends on the number of people still on the fairgrounds.
The entry fee for no rides is $5, while the entry fee with rides is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends for all ages.
There are ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
For more information on Aiken Fall Fest, visit aikenfestival.com.
Safety precautions
To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Riethoffer Shows conducts several safety procedures, including:
- Checks guests’ temperatures at the entrance of the fairgrounds.
- Recommends masks though does not require them.
- Encourages social distancing.
- Provides hand-sanitizing stations.
- Sanitizes rides on a regular schedule.
- Uses touchless technology for credit card purchases.
- Modifies seating on rides to maintain social distancing.