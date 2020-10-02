Aiken Fall Fest: Fall fun with half the attractions

Coronavirus concerns did not deter attendees from enjoying the opening night of Aiken Fall Fest on Friday evening.
Though patrons missed several of the large-scale fair's other amenities, like the agricultural exhibits and shows, there was still plenty to do with the 22 rides and a variety of games available on the fairgrounds.
In past fairs, the venue would host well over 40 rides, agricultural shows, a rodeo and numerous entertainment shows and games to make for a memorable experience.
However, the coronavirus pandemic caused event coordinators to shrink the fair by nearly half to keep it "simpler" and "safer, not to mention easier to clean," said Kevin Lucas, president of the Western Carolina State Fair president.
"We did that for two reasons," Lucas said. "One, to cut costs of bringing more rides in, and two, so that everyone can spread out so that we don't have people on top of each other."
Like many businesses, the fair industry was hit hard because of the pandemic, with many employees associated with Reithoffer Shows Inc., who is putting on the event, having been out of work for months, Lucas said.
"This year (employees) have been just sitting there, and I hate it for them," Lucas said.
Thus, holding the festival, no matter the size, is a welcome relief for the company.
"We're blessed to have Aiken's support and have them come out and have a good time," Lucas said. "I'm hopefully optimistic it's going to turn out well."
To account for concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep attendees safe, Reithoffer Shows Inc. is observing a variety of precautions.
Each ride is cleaned thoroughly between each go-around, and some seats on rides may be closed to ensure people are at a safe distance.
Such precautions encouraged some parents, like Dorothy Carroll who brought her own son, her sister and her sister's children along but planned to leave after a few rides and a funnel cake.
"We're going to get one hour of rides in and the rest of our time on fair food," Carroll joked. "We're still aware that there's a pandemic, but if (the number of people) stays minimum, we're doing good."
Three of the rides, The Beast, The Tidal Wave and a mirror house called Magic Maze are new to Aiken, while returning favorites include Pharaoh's Fury and Vertigo.
Gates for the Aiken Fall Fest open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 2-11 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.
Closing time depends on the number of people still on the fairgrounds.
The entry fee for no rides is $5, while the entry fee with rides is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.