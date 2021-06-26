You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County Public Library events for the month of July

The Aiken County Public Library is undergoing a major renovation.

 Staff photo by Holly Kemp

The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will offer the following virtual activities during the month of July:

• Popup Storytimes will be streamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Play and Learn will offer simple activities to do at home to enhance children's early literacy skills on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Adulting 101 will offer life skills through short videos and pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• July 1, 8 and 22: Lego Club will meet. Links will be available on the library's Facebook page.

• July 2 and 23: Cooking with Character participants can listen to book talks and make some delicious food. Available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• July 7: Make A Mess featuring ocean sensory tub. Check our YouTube channel for the video.

• July 9: STEM Stories on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Learn about the sun with stories, songs and a solar STEM activity.

• July 21: Book bag subscription pickups. A box of pre-selected young adult books will be available to registered participants.


