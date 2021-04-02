You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken County Public Library events for the month of April

Discover aiken library
Buy Now

Aiken County Public Library August 2020

 Staff photo by Holly Kemp

The Aiken County Public Library will be offering the following virtual activities during the month of April:

• Popup Storytimes will be held on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Play and Learn will offer simple activities to do at home to enhance children's early literacy skills on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Adulting 101 will offer life skills through short videos and pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• April 8 and 22: Lego Club will meet. Links will be available on the library's Facebook page.

• April 14: Make A Mess featuring Coconut Cloud Dough. Check our YouTube channel for the video.

• April 16: STEM Stories on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Learn about microbes with stories, songs and a STEM activity.

• April 19: Book bag subscription pickups. A box of pre-selected Young Adult books will be available to registered participants. 

For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News