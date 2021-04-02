Aiken County Public Library events for the month of April

The Aiken County Public Library will be offering the following virtual activities during the month of April:
• Popup Storytimes will be held on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
• Play and Learn will offer simple activities to do at home to enhance children's early literacy skills on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
• Adulting 101 will offer life skills through short videos and pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
• April 8 and 22: Lego Club will meet. Links will be available on the library's Facebook page.
• April 14: Make A Mess featuring Coconut Cloud Dough. Check our YouTube channel for the video.
• April 16: STEM Stories on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Learn about microbes with stories, songs and a STEM activity.
• April 19: Book bag subscription pickups. A box of pre-selected Young Adult books will be available to registered participants.
For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.