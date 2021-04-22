Aiken Chamber Music Series brings ViMaDeAn Duo to St. Mary's

Sponsored by Aiken Civic Orchestra, the Aiken Chamber Music Series returns to the courtyard of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church with ViMaDeAn Duo on Saturday. The Aiken Chamber Music Series, started by Aiken Civic Orchestra music director Adam DePriest, had an inaugural concert last November with Augusta Virtuosi performing to a socially-distant audience.
Founded in 2010 at the Yale School of Music, ViMaDeAn Duo has performed around the globe, conducted workshops on three continents and worked with a variety of composers and artists to bring new compositions to diverse audiences around the world. Their recent appearances include performances at the music festivals in Brazil, Russia and France.
Striving to expand the repertoire for violin and percussion, ViMaDeAn Duo dedicates its artistic brilliance to the creation of new chamber music works and education of all-age audiences. The duo works closely with living composers to expand the original repertoire for such a unique instrumental combination.
Following the receipt of the Community Engagement Award from the Yale School of Music, the ViMaDeAn Duo started its extensive outreach programs cycles in hospices and schools. The ViMaDeAn Duo is an avid participant in charity concerts with various foundations throughout the world including American Best Buddies Foundation and Miloserdie among others.
Currently ViMaDeAn Duo is collaborating with several composers and multimedia artists on creating a program to raise awareness about natural disasters humanity is facing presently.
"This concert series was initially formed as a creative solution to provide music during the ongoing pandemic, but we look forward to continuing to bring chamber music to Aiken even after we return to normal," siad DePriest. DePriest also serves as artist-in-residence for St. Mary's.
"With international artists Anastasia Petrunina on violin and Denis Petrunin on percussion, this program promises to deliver a delightful evening of music ranging from Bach to Rachmaninov, Piazzolla, and beyond," DePriest said.
Coming from Moscow, Russia, Petrunin has been playing music since the age of 5. He started his education at The Gnessins School of Music, guided by his father George Petrunin, received his bachelor's degree from The Curtis Institute of Music under the guidance of Don Liuzzi and Michael Bookspan, completed his Artist Diploma and Master of Music degree at the Yale University School of Music under the instruction of Professor Robert van Sice.
He also has appeared as a soloist with the Gnessins Virtuosos Orchestra, the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, “The Seasons” Moscow Chamber Orchestra and the Curtis Chamber Ensemble.
Petrunin serves as principal timpanist of the Augusta Symphony and Petrunina is the orchestra's concertmaster.
She also has played in such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory as well as extensively touring Russia, United States, Brazil, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and China. As a soloist she has appeared with the Novaya Rossiya Symphony Orchestra, Saint Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra and others. She also took part in recording music for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
"St. Mary's and Aiken will be blessed to have beautiful music from artists of the highest caliber on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the courtyard in front of the church," said DePriest.
Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs. Rain contingency will be inside the church.
This concert is free and open to the public.