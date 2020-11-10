Aiken Chamber Music Series bringing performances to community in creative way

The pandemic has certainly restrained many arts organizations from operating business as usual, but where some doors have closed, other opportunities have arisen.
The new Aiken Chamber Music Series will bring musical performances to the community in a creative way.
"We need the arts now more than ever," said Adam DePriest. "During difficult times, we look toward the arts as a means for stress relief, as an expressive outlet, and as a means for unspoken communication that can bring us together for healing and unity."
DePriest is a conductor and violinist from Aiken who is one of many musicians affected by the pandemic.
"Part of being a musician is learning to adapt and find creative solutions to various obstacles. Our Aiken Chamber Music Series is exploring performance ideas that are 'personal, but not up close' in an effort to stay socially distant and safe..."
The Aiken Chamber Music Series is an initiative to "continue the music" during these unprecedented times while also introducing Aiken audiences to more intimate musical styles.
"In chamber music, you typically have anywhere from two to twelve musicians with individual parts and no conductor," said DePriest. "The most common chamber ensemble is the string quartet (two violins, viola and cello) and you really get to see individual talents on display, which is not so apparent in an orchestral setting."
For the inaugural 2020-2021 season, Aiken Chamber Music Series will feature high-quality performances with musicians representing many organizations from the greater Aiken area, including Aiken Symphony, Augusta Symphony, Aiken Civic Orchestra and others.
Members of Augusta Virtuosi will perform Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96 in F major "American" from the steps to the courtyard of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The performance will be about 30 minutes and audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The free concert is made possible through generous sponsors, but donations will gladly be accepted for future chamber music programs.
Augusta Virtuosi is a collective of area professional musicians that DePriest founded a couple of years ago for high-quality performances. Performing will be Laura Tomlin and Pawel Kozak on violin, Douglas Temples on viola and Ismail Akbar on cello.
"I am so lucky to have so many wonderful friends and colleagues," said DePriest. "We look forward to more performances that promise to be uplifting where we can celebrate community through music and bring a dramatic enhancement to the music culture of Aiken."