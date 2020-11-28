Aiken Center for the Arts explores natural world in new exhibit

As the community enters the last month of 2020, a year in which everyone had to adapt their way of thinking and working, artists found an outlet to bring a positive perspective on the world.
As enclosed spaces became unsafe to gather in, the natural world became a refuge. From Dec. 3 through Jan. 29, join the Aiken Center for the Arts for an exhibition that celebrates the natural world.
Residents can also make the arts center a part of downtown holiday shopping plans on Thursday, Dec. 3, for Night of 1,000 Lights and the new exhibit's opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be three different gallery spaces to enjoy which will feature the work of area artists.
The Main Gallery will feature “Outside and Around Us,” an exhibition of plein air artwork by local artists Al Beyer, Bill Daniel, Sally Donovan and Andrew Murphy, as well as artwork by Augusta artist Linda Hardy.
The Aiken Artist Guild Gallery will feature the work of three guild members.
Finally, the Brooks Gallery will present a special feature of student work from the East Aiken School of the Arts.
Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of a studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing outdoors. Four local artists, Beyer, Daniel, Donovan and Murphy, have made a weekly commitment the past few years to paint en plein air, rain or shine.
They visit various locations in Aiken and the surrounding areas, including the railroad depot, Colleton Avenue and side streets, a farm in Graniteville, the pond in Vaucluse, Carolina Bay, Henderson Heritage Park in Aiken, Hitchcock Woods and Hopelands Gardens. This exhibition features 80 pieces of artwork that embody what this practice means to them.
Augusta artist Linda Hardy will also exhibit works that connect to the natural world. Her work includes primarily landscapes and florals painted in a loose, semi-abstract style.
Three Aiken Artist Guild members will be exhibiting together in the Aiken Artist Guild Gallery: Debbie Black, Virginia Culbertson and Marsha Shelburn.
For Black, art has been her refuge and her therapy. She is a self-taught artist with a smattering of workshops to hone her skills. She works primarily with water media and enjoys experimenting with color. The paintings in this exhibition include colorful abstracts and textured palette knife landscapes.
Culbertson has drawn since she could pick up a pencil but did not study art until her husband's Air Force tour took them to North Dakota. Many years later, after retiring from a career as a school administrator, she was able to devote more time to her love of drawing and painting. Art has always been a major part of her life and her identity. She has worked in oils, acrylics and watercolors.
Art that captures the colors, shapes and textures that make our world so fascinating are what Shelburn enjoys. She has been painting with oils for 25 years, and her subjects have most often been people in interesting contexts, but she paints anything that interests her from animals to vegetables and flowers.
Finally, the Brooks Gallery will be filled with the joy of youth art created by the young artists of East Aiken School of the Arts kindergarten through fifth grade, on display from Dec. 1-31.
For more information, call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located in the heart of downtown Aiken at 122 Laurens St. S.W.