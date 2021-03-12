Aiken Center for the Arts exhibit focuses on beauty of shared spaces in spring exhibits

Aiken Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for its newest exhibits.
The Main Gallery will feature “Grounded,” an exhibition of artwork inspired by the beauty of shared spaces. The featured artists are several local artists, watercolorist Dwight Rose, Carolyn Bohn, Dana McMenamin and Aiken High Advanced Placement art students.
Many local artists have come together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hopelands and Rye Patch through artwork in various mediums. The works reflect what makes these properties Aiken treasures.
Rose will explore "the common side effects of light" through a body of work that features some of our area's well-known sites and inspirations from the coastal Lowcountry region.
The Aiken Artist Guild Gallery will house artwork by local artists Bohn and McMenamin. Bohn’s work will feature pastel pieces. McMenamin’s work will feature clay and pastel pieces.
Finally, the Brooks Gallery will be filled with art created by the young artists of Aiken High School AP Art and Art 2, 3 and 4.
The opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. It is free and open to the public.
The mission of the Aiken Center for the Arts, a nonprofit, is to inspire and educate by providing unique visual and performing arts experiences for all ages.
For more information, call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is located at 122 Laurens St. S.W.