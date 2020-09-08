Aiken Center for the Arts exhibit celebrates 70th anniversary of SRS

The artwork of several Savannah River Site employees will be on display in downtown Aiken.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will be showcasing artwork, historic images and photographs by site worker during a special exhibition celebrating the SRS’s 70th anniversary. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the center.
The Savannah River Site is a 310-square-mile site located near Aiken on the Savannah River, and produces materials used in nuclear weapons, primarily tritium and plutonium-239. The site borders South Carolina and Georgia and covers 198,046 acres, including parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina. The Savannah River Site has a workforce of about 11,000 people.
The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 23. Mask are required for entry.