Aiken authors will lead creative writing class at downtown arts center

Get more creative in the new year with the Aiken Center for the Arts' new creative writing class on Jan. 14 and 15.
Local Aiken authors Gary Finnan and Mary-Jane Howell will lead the class and will focus on helping attendees explore their personal creative expression through writing.
During the two-day class, Finnan will share his book, "Hector At Ground Level and Beyond," as an example of his writing journey and “living in your element where the grass is greenest.”
Session One will be held via Zoom, and will walkthrough "Hector At Ground Level and Beyond."
The session will last approximately two hours and will include thought-provoking questions and discussions. It will conclude with a workbook exercise for the participants in preparation for Session Two.
Session Two will explore personal responses to the workbook with writing exercises and prompts. Using the power of simple words, attendees will craft their own writing expressions and experience the vulnerability of sharing them with others.
Session Two can be attended va Zoom or in person.
Both sessions start at noon on their respective days. The cost of the class is $150 which includes both sessions and a copy of the book "Hector At Ground Level and Beyond."