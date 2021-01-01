Aiken authors will lead creative writing class at downtown arts center

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Foggy this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.