Aiken area has several events to help celebrate Halloween

With trick-or-treating being a hit or miss for some parents, there are plenty of events and more that are sure to satisfy one's sweet tooth.
Aiken Fall Fest
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 2-11, located at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.
In lieu of the canceled Western Carolina State Fair, Reithoffer Shows Inc. is putting on a smaller fall festival.
There will be over 20 rides for children and adults on the fairgrounds in addition to food vendors and games.
Closing is crowd dependent, according to the release from Reithoffer Shows Inc.
Gate entrance with no rides is $5, while gate entrance with unlimited rides is $20 Monday through Friday and $25 Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit aikenfestival.com.
Safari Fall Festival
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in October, located at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley
A taste of fall is coming to Eudora Farms with its Safari Fall Festival starting Saturday, Oct. 3.
The festival will be every weekend throughout October and includes a pumpkin patch, the World Famous Rosaries pig races, hayrides, pony rides, camel rides, corn pits, hay mazes and a petting zoo.
Admission is $20 per carload with a separate entrance fee for the pumpkin patch.
For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
Aiken County Historical Museum Spooky Tours
Begins 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, online
Want to see something really scary? The Aiken County Historical Museum is hosting an online version of its annual Spooky Tours that will offer gruesome stories from Aiken County's past. “Spooky Tours: Virtual Villains” will be held via Zoom.
Tickets are $10 per household.
For more information, call the Aiken County Historical Museum at 803-642-2015.
YMCA Fall Festival
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, located the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville
The Aiken County YMCA is offering residents a way to make Halloween the ultimate cheat day with its free Fall Festival.
The event will showcase group exercises available at the Y, local food vendors, games, crafts and local businesses in Aiken.
Business can secure a spot to set up a booth with a $15 donation.
For more information, call 803-349-8080.
Aiken Spooktackular
6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville
Aiken County's annual Spooktacular, a community candy giveaway, will take place as a drive-thru event at the Aiken County Recreation Center.
For more information, call 803-642-7559.
Deadwood Manor
Begins 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 though Saturday Oct. 31, located at 207 Deerwood Drive, Aiken.
Aiken has had its own Haunted Halloween House for 15 years now, and will bring more treats and screams to Aiken this year.
Admission is free but a canned food donation is requested.
Aiken County Crafters Fair
9 a.m.-2p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, located at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road
The Aiken County Crafters will hold a full craft fair and trunk-or treat event at the Highfields Event Center.
The "festival-style" event will feature over 40 craft booths, carnival games, bouncy houses and candy. A balloon artist will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a "cutest pet" contest at noon.
The event is free and costumes are greatly encouraged.
For more information, visit Aiken County Crafters on Facebook.
Sheriff's Office trick-or-treat
3 - 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will host its annual trick-or-treat event drive-thru style this year.
Brothers and Sisters Trunk-or-Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 31, located at 132 York St.
The Brothers and Sister of Aiken County will offer a trunk-or-treat.
Boo Bash
4:30 - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, various locations throughout Aiken
The City of Aiken will host a Boo Bash drive-thru event in lieu of its usual Trunk-or-Treat event.
The Boo Bash drive-thru will take place at four different locations: The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Organizations interested in sponsorship should call the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293–7851.
Trunk-or-Treat in Belvedere
6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Belvedere First Baptist Church, located at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere
Midland Valley Trunk-or-Treat
Gates open 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Midland Valley Community
The Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene will host a "Trunk or Treat in the Streets" throughout the Midland Valley Community on Halloween night.
Church members and attendees will have yard signs at their homes to indicate that they are a Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat site.
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Pumpkin Decorating Contest at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. Children ages 5 to 8 will paint pumpkins and children ages 9 to 12 will carve pumpkins. Pumpkins can be picked up for decorating Oct. 13-16 at the depot and can be dropped off from Oct. 20-23. Decorated pumpkins will be on display Oct. 27-30.