Virus cases and quarantines down in Aiken County Public School District

For the first time since the winter break, the Aiken County Public School District reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases among students and employees last week.

A total of 97 people, including 74 students, 21 employees and two temporary staff members or volunteer coaches, reported positive virus cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, according to district data.

According to the district, there were no hospitalizations related to these cases last week.

A total of 30 schools reported COVID-19 cases among students, employees or both. Employees who work for the district, but not a particular school, reported fewer than five cases.

Midland Valley High School and North Augusta High School had the most COVID-19 cases among students last week. MVHS reported 10 student cases, and NAHS reported 9.

Five of the 74 students with COVID-19 attend the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program. All-virtual students account for about 16% of all students in the district.

Cumulatively, the school district has reported 1,238 coronavirus cases since the 2020-2021 school year began.

Quarantines

The number of quarantined students and employees has trended downward in the school district over the last two weeks, after quarantines hit record highs during mid-January.

Despite the decrease, quarantines are still higher than they typically were during the fall.

Quarantined last week were 809 students and 141 employees, a total of 950. On average (including a large spike in November), about 454 people were quarantined per week from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12.

Elementary schools have remained the source of over half the quarantines since winter break. Last week, 550 elementary students and employees were quarantined.

Non-school virus exposures outnumbered virus exposures at school last week, according to the district's quarantine data. A total of 530 students and employees were quarantined due to exposures outside of school, compared to 420 school exposures.

A total of 86 symptom-free employees spent last week working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus, according to the district. Almost half of them work in elementary schools, and a majority of them are teachers or aides.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 data updates, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.