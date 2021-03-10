Virus cases and quarantines continue going down in Aiken County public schools

COVID-19 cases and quarantines have continued decreasing in Aiken County public schools, according to data released by the district Wednesday.
The district reported 24 positive cases and 328 quarantines from Feb. 28 to March 6, both the lowest numbers since before the winter break.
This brings the cumulative total number of cases this school year to 1,421, according to the school district.
One person from Head Start was hospitalized related to COVID-19 last week.
Out of the 17 new student cases, one is a virtual student in the Aiken Innovate program, according to the school district. The seven employee cases include two clerks, one teacher, one aide, one maintenance staff member, one school food employee and one administrator.
Five students at North Augusta High School tested positive for the virus.
Several other schools or locations reported fewer than five COVID-19 cases among students, employees or both last week:
• Aiken High School
• Head Start
• Jackson Middle School
• J.D. Lever Elementary School
• Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School
• Leavelle McCampbell Middle School
• Midland Valley High School
• Millbrook Elementary School
• Mossy Creek Elementary School
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
• South Aiken High School
• Wagener-Salley High School
Quarantines
A majority of elementary and middle school quarantines were due to virus exposures outside of school. High school students and employees had more in-school exposures than non-school exposures, according to district data.
Quarantines decreased in elementary and middle schools but increased by 21 in high schools for the week of Feb. 21-28.
Broken down by grade level, there were 144 quarantines in elementary schools, 68 in middle schools and 110 in high schools last week. Four district employees and two early learning employees were also quarantined, according to the district.
There were a total of 39 symptom-free employees – 22 of whom are teachers – who continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to COVID-19, according to the district. Nearly half work in high schools.
To view the district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.