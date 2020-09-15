Virtual events scheduled for Constitution Day will be open to the public

USC Aiken is turning to virtual events for Constitution Day this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Constitution Day is celebrated across the United States on Sept. 17, honoring the day the Constitutional Convention signed and adopted the document they had created. The event is usually celebrated on-campus at USC Aiken and is open to the public, but the university is switching to virtual events out of safety concerns.
The tradition of observing Constitution Week – Sept. 17-23 – began in the 1950s when the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set the dates aside in celebration of the United States' most important document.
The local chapter of the Children of the American Revolution also have released posters they have designed for the week.
USC Aiken's Constitution Day will contain a series of livestreamed events, such as prerecorded lectures and discussions concerning topics of women's rights and Constitutional history that will be open for public viewing. USC Aiken students, professors and members of the S.C. League of Women's Voters will moderate the discussions.
Lectures and discussions will be livestreamed at USC Aiken's website on Thursday. For more info, visit usca.edu.