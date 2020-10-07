USC Aiken's annual STEM event goes virtual with weeklong activities

The 35th annual Science Education Enrichment Day at USC Aiken is going virtual this year.
Presented through USC Aiken's Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, the weeklong program of events will be held Oct. 12-16.
The program will be presented virtually, providing STEM-related events, activities and content at the S.E.E.D. Virtual STEM Expo.
"With the goal of increasing awareness of the role of science, technology engineering, and mathematics in society and conveying the joy of STEM, we host S.E.E.D. each year to give young learners 'up-close-and-personal' interaction with real-world scientists, engineers and other technical professionals," said John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. "While we are unable to experience S.E.E.D. on campus this year, we are excited to have over 40 virtual exhibitors offering STEM resources, activities, and information. S.E.E.D. organizers recognize that, as a society, we must continue to excite and engage families about STEM fields."
Registration is required to participate in S.E.E.D. virtual events, and all events are free.
"One of the most exciting features of our new virtual platform is that we can provide students and educators with online resources," Hutchens said. "Additionally, there will be opportunities to live stream from their classroom or living room with professionals from our partner companies to learn more about STEM and related careers."
Students and educators will have access to engaging and dynamic projects, presentations and information through the SEED Virtual STEM Expo.
To register, visit usca.edu/SEED.
Participating exhibitors
(as of Oct. 5)
• Aiken County EMS
• Aiken Center for Alcohol & Other Drug Services
• Aiken County Stormwater
• Aiken Elementary School
• Aiken Technical College
• American Chemical Society – Savannah River Section
• Astronomy Club of Augusta
• Champions of the Environment
• Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness
• DiscoverE
• DuPont Planetarium
• Growing Minds Project
• Hobcaw Barony
• Keep Aiken County Beautiful
• LowCountry Institute – Spring Island Trust
• Nascar Hall of Fame
• Nature Adventures
• Phinizy Center for Water Sciences
• Ruth Patrick Science Education Center
• Savannah River Archaeological Research Program (USC)
• Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Education Outreach Programs
• S.C. Adopt-a-Stream
• S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
• S.C. Regional Future City
• S.C. ORS Energy Office
• Scaly Adventures
• Smart 911
• S.C. Department of Natural Resources
• S.C. Department of Natural Resources: Aquatic Education
• S.C. Department of Natural Resources: Diversity Outreach
• South Carolina State Museum
• Southern Nuclear Plant Vogtle
• SRS-Women in Nuclear
• Student Nurses Association
• UGA Savannah River Ecology Lab
• USCA Exercise Science
• X-STEM All Access