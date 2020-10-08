USC Aiken to hold 2020 fall graduation at Aiken High football stadium

USC Aiken will return to a more traditional graduation ceremony this year – with some significant changes to implement coronavirus safety guidelines.
The university announced Thursday its commencement will be held in Aiken High School's football stadium Nov. 20. A large, outdoor venue was chosen in an effort to allow for social distancing protocols, university officials said.
"COVID-19 precautions and CDC recommendations were taken into consideration when booking this venue," said Provost Daren Timmons in a news release. "It allows for an outside venue, and it allows for the commencement to take place before the last day of class on November 24."
Earlier this year the university hosted a drive-thru graduation, with students receiving their diplomas from inside their vehicles.
The decision to hold graduation outdoors this year came after USC Aiken developed a mitigation plan for COVID-19 over the summer, according to a spokesperson for the university.
"The event is ticketed and all COVID-19 precautions will be in place for graduation," said Public Information Specialist Phylesha Heirs in an email.
Timmons said the university was able to use the stadium through a partnership with Aiken High School Principal Jason Holt and the public school district's superintendent, King Laurence.
A rainout date has been scheduled for Nov. 21.