You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

USC Aiken to begin search for new chancellor

  • Updated
USC Aiken horse (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

USC Aiken will be starting the search for the university's next chancellor after Dr. Sandra Jordan recently announced she'd be retiring.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

USC Aiken is starting the search for the university's next chancellor.

With current Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan announcing she will retire on June 30, 2021, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen asked Dr. Thomas Reid on Nov. 11 to serve as chair of the search committee. Reid is an assistant professor at USC Aiken.

USCA Chancellor Sandra Jordan to retire in June

To assist with the search, the USC system has hired Academic Search, an executive search firm that focuses on higher education cabinet-level positions. The firm will use its databases and network to create a pool of qualified candidates from across the nation.

Once the search committee has been formed, Academic Search will conduct discovery interviews with consistency groups and stakeholders beginning Monday, Nov. 16. These interviews will be held via Zoom.

Updates about the search will be posted on the university website, according to Phylesha Hiers, public information specialist at USCA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News