USC Aiken School of Nursing named one of state's best

The School of Nursing at USC Aiken has been named No. 3 on the Nursing School Hub list of top 10 nursing schools in South Carolina.
"New nurses, working nurses and experienced nursing professionals in South Carolina are looking for degree and certificate programs that fit their lives," said Ben Davis of NursingSchoolHub.com. "Recognition from NSH means that students and outside observers alike have seen your program for what it is – one of the best opportunities nurses and prospective nurses could hope for."
USCA consistently ranks as one of the South's top public universities. NSH said excellent teaching staff, uncommon scholarship and student goodwill create a thriving environment for all students.
"While we do not work to receive honors, it is nice to have this external validation of the quality of our nursing program," said Thayer McGahee, dean of the USCA School of Nursing. "We strive to help improve healthcare in this state and to help decrease the nursing shortage. Ninety-five percent of our graduates remain in this area after graduation, and they are our future nursing leaders."
Nursing School Hub delivers relevant resources, research, and information for anyone seeking information about careers in nursing. This recognition of UofSC Aiken's School of Nursing affirms the commitment of the university to its students, and the value of the education they receive.