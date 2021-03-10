USC Aiken returning to face-to-face instruction, normal campus operations in fall 2021

After a year of hybrid classes, USC Aiken will be back to normal in the fall.

The university announced it will return to face-to-face instruction and resume normal campus operations in fall 2021.

The school briefly ceased in-person instruction last March, when it moved to entirely remote instruction. In the fall of 2020, students returned to campus for a mixture of face-to-face, online, and blended courses, with mask wearing and on-campus testing. For the 14-day period ending March 4, only two of the 24 on-campus housing beds reserved for quarantined students were in use.

“While most of our students have been on campus throughout the current academic year, we are looking forward to a full and exciting on-campus education and student life experience,” Darren Timmons, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a statement.

Timmons credited an increase in vaccinations and decrease in the spread of COVID-19 for making this return possible.

“We will remain vigilant in combatting the spread of COVID-19, while returning to the same level of in-person instruction we maintained before the pandemic hit," Timmons said in the release.

USC Aiken's fall semester will begin Aug. 19.

The university will continue to follow its “Ready, Set, Return” protocols, which can be viewed on the university's website. Students, faculty and staff are still required to wear masks on campus until further notice.