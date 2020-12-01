USC Aiken reports spike of 21 new virus cases

USC Aiken reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

With weekly totals typically in the single digits, last week marks a higher-than-usual number of cases on the Aiken campus.

This brings the cumulative total since Sept. 4 to 56 cases.

A total of 12 isolation beds were occupied last week, according to USCA's COVID-19 dashboard.

The total campus population at USCA is 3743, according to the dashboard. That number excludes people in online programs, including Palmetto College, RN to BSN and the MBA programs.

The university reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and that it has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

Unrelated to the double-digit report, students will be finishing their fall semester remotely, including their final exams scheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.

The switch to remote classes after the Thanksgiving holiday was scheduled before the semester began as part of the university's Ready, Set, Return plan.

USC Aiken offers free COVID-19 testing six days a week – every day but Tuesday – at its Convocation Center from 1-6 p.m. For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.