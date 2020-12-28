USC Aiken reports one new COVID-19 case

USC Aiken reported one new COVID-19 case on campus for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, marking the fourth week in a row the university has reported single-digit virus counts.

Students are currently in the winter break. Classes went remote for the remainder of the fall semester after Nov. 24, and remote final exams ended on Dec. 11.

No isolation beds on campus were used last week, according to USCA's COVID-19 dashboard.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 69 cases since Sept. 4.

The university has typically reported new case totals in the single digits each week, with the exception of the spike in November. For the week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, USCA reported 21 cases.

USCA reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

The university's alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

The total campus population at USCA is 3,743, according to the dashboard. That number excludes people in online programs, including Palmetto College, RN to BSN and MBA programs.

Spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 11 at USCA.

To view USCA's COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.