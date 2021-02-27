USC Aiken reports more COVID-19 cases in the spring semester

At USC Aiken, the spring semester has marked a rise in COVID-19 cases reported on campus.
The university has had 105 cases from Jan. 1 through Feb. 25, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. For comparison, the university reported 72 cases from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31.
USCA officials noted this increase in a Feb. 10 update for the campus community. The update states that USCA prides itself on having "very low" reported coronavirus cases on its campus, but reminds students to remain cautious.
"There are likely new variants of the virus spreading in our area," reads the update. "This makes it even more important to follow the guidelines when interacting with friends, roommates, classmates and family members. These new variants are able to spread very quickly."
Wearing face masks has been effective in preventing virus spread in classrooms, so the university will continue strictly enforcing mask rules, USCA officials said in the update.
"The majority of spread in individuals on our campus has been among family members, roommates and friends who hang out together in close contact without masking. While we have not seen transmission within our classrooms on campus, we need to continue to be diligent and not let our guard down," reads USCA's update.
The past week, Feb. 19-25, had a lower case count than the previous few weeks. USCA reported six new cases after six weeks of double-digit case counts.
Cumulatively, USCA has reported 177 cases since Sept. 4. The total campus population is 3,743, according to its dashboard.
The university's alert level has remained low, or "Green Alert," throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.
For more information about COVID-19 at USCA, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready.