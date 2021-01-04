USC Aiken reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; free testing site resumes normal hours

USC Aiken reported three new campus COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, marking the fifth week in a row the university has reported case numbers in the single digits.

Students at USC Aiken are on winter break, and fall semester classes went remote after Nov. 24. Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 72 cases since Sept. 4.

USCA reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

No isolation beds were occupied last week, according to USCA's COVID-19 dashboard.

The university’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

The total campus population at USCA is 3,743, according to the dashboard. That number excludes people in online programs, including Palmetto College, RN to BSN and MBA programs.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.

COVID-19 testing

After holiday closures around Christmas and New Year's Day, the free COVID-19 testing site at USCA's Convocation Center has returned to normal hours of operation.

The drive-through saliva testing site is open from 1 to 6 p.m. for six days a week, according to USCA's website. The site is closed on Tuesdays.

The tests are available to the local community, not just USCA students and faculty.

USCA's Convocation Center is located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.

For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.