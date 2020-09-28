USC Aiken receives more than $600,000 in funding to grow area's STEM workforce

At USC Aiken, hundreds of thousands of dollars from federal funds are being put toward growing the community's future nuclear workforce.
The Workforce Opportunities in Regional Careers (WORC) Scholars Program at USC Aiken is a scholarship geared toward creating an education pipeline of math and sciences majors from classrooms to careers.
The program, which will be marketed this year, is funded by a five-year grant of over $677,000 from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).
"This program impacts students in many ways," said Chad Leverette, Dean of College of Sciences and Engineering, in an email. "We have dedicated scholarship funds to help support financially our students while they pursue their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) degree. This will help lead to more qualified STEM graduates ready to take jobs in the sciences in our area. We will also be providing targeted 'professional experience' opportunities that involve the nationally recognized high impact practices of undergraduate research, internships, and industry sponsored capstones...making them more well-rounded and employable."
According to Leverette, the WORC Scholars Program will help meet the need for a skilled workforce for one of Aiken County's largest employers, the Savannah River Site.
Funding for the five-year grant was approved through the university's partners at the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization. Some of the funding will provide STEM students with $3,000 scholarships, in addition to offering leadership opportunities.
USC Aiken wrote a proposal seeking more funds for the scholarship grant (known as WORC II) due to the success of a previous scholarship program, WORC I. That grant was started almost five years ago, Leverette said, and provided 25 scholarships of $3000 each year to STEM students. It also supported the Summer Scholars Institute, a USC Aiken summer research program.
"WORC I was such a success that we wrote a proposal to seek more funds for a WORC II grant," Leverette said. "...Our proposal to start a WORC Scholars Program was more involved and complete and pulled all of these things together into a cohesive plan. NNSA, the WORC II sponsor, wants an enduring workforce that will carry out the long-term missions at SRS. Our WORC Scholars Program takes student from high school to career-ready and helps create a STEM workforce."
The funding will also help support a WORC Leaders program, Leverette said. The leaders program will allow STEM students to be mentored by SRS professionals and provide them with the opportunity to be university ambassadors at public scientific outreach events. Students in this program will also receive a leadership certificate, which can be used on their resumes.