USC Aiken receives $1 million donation for nursing scholarships

Thanks to the last wishes of a former nurse, USC Aiken's School of Nursing received a $1 million donation, according to a Tuesday press release.
The gift is from the estate of Anna M. Gascoigne-Nixon, according to the press release. The money will fund students' educations under the Anna M. Gascoigne Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund.
The press release says Gascoigne-Nixon earned a nursing degree at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She worked there in several hospitals and schools before retiring.
Along with her second husband, James Nixon, the retired nurse and accomplished equestrian moved to Aiken to enjoy the local equine community, according to the press release.
During her final years, Gascoigne-Nixon endowed the fund "in honor of the home health aide who wanted to become a nurse and provided her with exceptional care," according to the press release.
Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs, said in the press release that USCA is "honored and deeply grateful for this magnificent bequest."
The USCA School of Nursing offers a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing, according to the university's website. Students can earn the degree with the traditional four-year track, but the school also offers a shorter online program for students who already have registered nurse licenses and associate's degrees in nursing.
For more information about the School of Nursing at USCA, visit usca.edu/nursing.