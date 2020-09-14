USC Aiken ranked a top college in U.S. News and World Report for 23rd time

USC Aiken has been nationally ranked among the best colleges in the region for the 23rd time.
The university took the No. 1 spot for public schools on the U.S. News and World Report's 2021 list of Best Regional Colleges in the South - a distinction the college has received 15 times.
"U.S. News and World Report's annual guide is the go-to resource for many prospective students and their families," said Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan in a news release. "We are glad to know that the dedication of our faculty and the commitment of every member of the campus community to our institutional mission of ensuring student success is recognized."
Overall, USC Aiken was named No. 12 overall in the Best Regional Colleges in the South list. The university tied with USC Upstate for both the No. 12 position on the regional list and for the No. 1 position as a top public school in the Regional Colleges in the South list.
USC Aiken also earned rankings in six other categories. The institution ranked third in Regional Colleges South for Best Colleges for Veterans and gained rankings in Best Value Schools, Economic Diversity, Top Performers on Social Mobility, Undergraduate Engineering Programs, and Undergraduate Business Programs.
"I am thrilled that USC Aiken has been honored with these additional distinctions. We are committed to providing an engaging, dynamic and quality educational experience for our students, which will serve them well long after graduation," Jordan said.
Peer review plays an important part in cultivating the lists, according to the university.
"External validation of the work undertaken by both the U.S. News and World Report and our peer institutions in the south is encouraging to everyone who puts their heart and hard work into our university," Jordan said.