USC Aiken presents the 2021 faculty excellence awards

The USC Aiken recently presented the 2021 Faculty Excellence Awards to five faculty members.
"Presented by the Honors, Awards, and Scholarship Committee, these prestigious awards are given to outstanding UofSC Aiken faculty in various categories," said Dr. Daren Timmons, provost and executive vice chancellor for academics.
The University Service Award was presented to Dr. Melencia Johnson, associate professor of sociology. Johnson has made significant contributions to the quality of university life through service on campus and system committees. Her active involvement is evident in departmental and college affairs, as well as in service to professional organizations. This past year, she sat on four search committees and was a member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. She has also served an important position as the university's Ombudsperson since 2020. She serves as the vice president for the Aiken NAACP, and she has been a guest speaker with various community organizations.
Dr. Andrew Geyer, chair of the Department of English, received the Scholarly Achievement Award. Geyer researches languages, literatures, and cultures. He is the author of "Lesser Mountains" (2019); "Dancing on Barbed Wire" (2018); and "Parallel Hours" (2017). Geyer oversees the James and Mary Oswald Distinguished Writer Series, an endowment series that brings national and international talent to the university. He has received multiple awards including as a featured fiction writer for the Texas Bound Reading Series, Arts, and the "Letters Live, and Best Regional Fiction Silver Medal" from the independent publisher book award. One of his colleague's shares, "Geyer is an outstanding scholar and member of our university community. He is a true asset to our institution, the USC system, and the region."
Part-Time Faculty Teaching Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Maureen Burgess, adjunct professor of history, political science, and philosophy. Burgess is noted for being a compelling and very masterful instructor who challenges her students. Regardless of a student's academic background, Burgess' goal is to motivate all students to become successful. "Especially given this past year with COVID-19," one student shared, "she was so understanding and so kind while we were dealing with such a hard time during the pandemic." Another student described her as "passionate and energetic."
The Excellence in Teaching Award was presented to Dr. Deborah McMurtrie, assistant professor of education. McMurtrie uses high impact practices and a diverse repertoire of strategies to achieve high levels of student learning. In addition to her instructional pedagogy. McMurtrie was commended for always having time for students. She builds a healthy rapport with her students and is very approachable. As one of her students stated, "she is the professor I wish everyone could have."
Dr. Jason Munsell, associate professor of communication, was presented the Excellence in Advisement Award. Academic advising is an overall goal and strategy of UofSC Aiken. Munsell has developed a unique and holistic model of academic advising in which he creates an equitable relationship with the student. He mentors the whole person, and believes advising reflects a spirit of mentorship that moves beyond course choices. Munsell's colleagues and advisees have noted his exceptional ability to seek out specialized academic opportunities and his strong willingness to invest in the dreams of each one of his students.
Faculty who received awards were also recognized at the May commencement.