USC Aiken offers STEAM program for kids

The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken, in partnership with the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary and the North Augusta Brick Pond Park, is offering a new comprehensive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) program for children in the community.
"Through the Eyes of a Child" provides an opportunity for students to learn about and document the nature they see around them. The goal is to inspire children to get outside to discover their natural world and take digital photos, using a cellphone or tablet, of their discoveries.
"Today, competition for a child's attention is fierce, and they are spending less time outdoors than ever before," noted John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USCA. "Many people blame this disconnect from nature on an addiction to screens and gadgets. But digital photography actually can capitalize on their fascination with their devices to teach them about nature – and maybe even inspire them to protect it."
Registered participants will receive an eco-friendly backpack including a nature discovery guide, water bottle, pencil and additional guides for three discovery locations.
The "Through the Eyes of a Child" nature discovery guide will help direct participants adventures, photos, and activities while helping identify organisms and objects that can easily be photographed in a yard, neighborhood, park, etc.
The guide will lead students into Hitchcock Woods, Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary, and the North August Brick Pond Park to photograph plants and animals, learn about patterns in nature and more.
Participants will also have opportunities to join in on specialized free guided tours of Hitchcock Woods, Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary, and the North Augusta Brick Pond Park. In addition, the program offers a chance to "Meet the Professional" to learn more about digital photography, nature conservation and ecosystems.
"Children who have access to nature are better learners," Hutchens said. "Exposure to nature has been shown to reduce stress and increase attention spans. When a child is out in nature, all the senses get activated. They are immersed in something bigger than themselves, rather than focusing narrowly on one thing, such as a computer screen. They are seeing, hearing, touching, even tasting. Out in nature, a child's brain has the chance to rejuvenate, so the next time they have to focus and pay attention, perhaps in school, they'll do better."
The program will culminate in an art exhibit featuring student photographs to be displayed at the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center and the Aiken Center for the Arts.
Participants will have the opportunity to submit their favorite photos from their adventures for the "Through the Eyes of a Child" STEAM student photography exhibit.
Generous funding for this program provided by Dr. Rose Lee Hayes, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Credit Union and Quality Printing And Graphics.
Tentative programming dates are April 14 to May 31, 2021. Cost is $5 per participant. For details and registration information, visit www.usca.edu/rpsec/throughtheeyes.