USC Aiken names Daniel Heimmermann next chancellor

USC Aiken announced the university's next chancellor Friday afternoon after a months-long search to replace soon-to-retire USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan.
Daniel Heimmermann will assume leadership on July 1. Prior to this role, he has been the provost and vice president for academic affairs at The University of Texas Permian Basin since 2014.
Heimmermann earned his Ph.D. in early-modern European history from Marquette University.
At UT Permian Basin, Heimmermann led the creation of multiple undergraduate and academic programs, according to his bio on USCA's website. Multiple new colleges were also established under his leadership, including colleges in engineering, nursing, business and health sciences and human performance.
