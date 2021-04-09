You are the owner of this article.
USC Aiken names Daniel Heimmermann next chancellor

Daniel Heimmermann

Dr. Daniel Heimmermann has been selected as the next chancellor for USC Aiken. He is slated to take office in July.

USC Aiken announced the university's next chancellor Friday afternoon after a months-long search to replace soon-to-retire USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan.

Daniel Heimmermann will assume leadership on July 1. Prior to this role, he has been the provost and vice president for academic affairs at The University of Texas Permian Basin since 2014.

Heimmermann earned his Ph.D. in early-modern European history from Marquette University.

At UT Permian Basin, Heimmermann led the creation of multiple undergraduate and academic programs, according to his bio on USCA's website. Multiple new colleges were also established under his leadership, including colleges in engineering, nursing, business and health sciences and human performance.

This story will be updated. Check back with the Aiken Standard for more.

Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

