USC Aiken named Military Friendly School

USC Aiken has been named to the 2021-2022 list of Military Friendly Schools, a designation reserved for educational institutions that have demonstrated a clear commitment to programs that improve the lives of veterans. This recognition is derived from the longest-running and most comprehensive review of college and university investment in military and veteran students.
According to MilitaryFriendly.com, "Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community."
Covering schools that range in offerings from certificate programs to doctoral degrees, the Military Friendly Schools list evaluates institutions based on academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career services, and military student support and retention.
USCA has been recognized for several years, and scored 100% in each category for the 2021-2022 cycle.
"We are honored to once again receive the Military Friendly designation," said Robert A. Murphy, director of the Office of Veteran and Military Student Success at USCA, and himself a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. "Daily we strive to have USC Aiken military-connected students (veterans, service members, military spouses and family members), see and experience the Military Friendly title in our services."
The university strives to best position veteran and military students to achieve their education, career, and life goals.
"USC Aiken continues to serve those who serve through our education opportunities, specific education and career benefits delivered by our world class Veteran and Military Student Success Center team," Murphy said. "We welcome and champion the personal success of each military-connected student who chooses to pursue their education at USC Aiken."