USC Aiken, local astronomy club partner for International Observe the Moon Night

The University of South Carolina Aiken will be hosting International Observe the Moon Night this September at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.
Each year, NASA encourages the public to participate in International Observe the Moon Night by learning about lunar science, exploration and cultural traditions. The USC Aiken event, which is sponsored by the university, the Astronomy Club of Augusta and DuPont Planetarium, is free and open to the public.
This year's event will be from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
As part of the festivities, the planetarium will offer the following shows: "Magic Tree House: Space Mission," at 6 p.m.; "Seven Wonders," at 7 p.m.; and "To the Moon and Beyond" at 8 and 9 p.m.
"We invite everyone for a fun, safe evening of learning about our nearest neighbor in space," said Dr. Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Center. "To ensure the safety and security of our guests, we ask all visitors to observe the university's guidelines."
A press release from USC Aiken says the event is "COVID-safe" and will have standard social distancing protocols in effect by requiring masks and asking family groups remain separated from each other by at least six feet.
Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will provide telescopes for the moon viewing from 7-10 p.m., and visitors will also be able to use the Bechtel Telescope in the Ruth Patrick Center's observatory from 7:30-10 p.m., the university said.
Telescope viewings will also be projected.