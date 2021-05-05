USC Aiken graduates celebrate their achievements at spring commencement

The class of 2021 at USC Aiken raised a toast one last time to their alma mater at Wednesday's spring commencement ceremonies.
Split up into two indoor ceremonies due to inclement weather, the celebration included music from the USCA Brass Quintet and mezzo-soprano Dr. Keely Rhodes, assistant professor.
A cacophony of "Hallelujah!" rang through the Convocation Center as graduates shouted in unison, at the direction of commencement speaker Dr. Belle Wheelan.
Wheelan, the president and CEO of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools' Commission on Colleges, provided the graduates 10 tips on life after college in her address. Some of these include learning throughout life, putting effort into your appearance, giving time to help others, mentoring and standing for something you believe in.
"You stand up and say, 'You might put a barrier in front of me, but I'm a USC Aiken graduate. You can slow me down, but there's no way you will stop me, because I'm determined that I'm going to make it,'" Wheelan said. "Congratulations to each and every one of you."
Graduating senior Grace Fulton won USCA's Outstanding Senior award for her academic excellence, leadership and community involvement. Going forward, Fulton plans to pursue graduate work in political communication to encourage spaces and opportunities for marginalized people, according to USCA.
In addition to honoring the class of 2021, USCA awarded an honorary degree to local leader William Tucker, who currently serves along with his wife in efforts to build a golf practice facility on the USCA campus.
Tucker, a senior partner in the law office of Hull Barrett P.C. in Aiken, was awarded the degree in honor of his decades-long commitment to the legal profession, his lifelong volunteer service to nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Aiken community, and for his stalwart support of higher education and philanthropy.
Twin sisters Q'May and Q'Ladrin Qourters both graduated from USCA on Wednesday with Bachelor of Science degrees in biology. But moving forward, the Qourters sisters will take different career paths.
Q'May plans to take a gap year before going to medical school. She will be working at Women's Health Associates, an experience that will support her ultimate goal of becoming an OBGYN.
Graduating from USCA felt amazing and surreal, Q'May said.
"To know that I've reached my first milestone of many is a blessing," Q'May said.
Q'Ladrin, who spoke in front of the graduates, faculty and guests at the ceremony with the benediction prayer, has multiple career dreams in mind, including public health, theatre and, ultimately, ministry.
After growing in her faith since high school, Q'Ladrin said she hopes to give glory and honor to God in her career.
Q'Ladrin said graduating was a huge accomplishment – not only to her, but to her family.
Tearing up, she said, "I got a congratulations from my cousin to say that we are our great grandparents' wildest dreams. And so, to walk across the stage today and to know that they are looking down on us, so proud, it honestly means so much to us."