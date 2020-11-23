USC Aiken classes remote after Thanksgiving; COVID-19 testing site closing for holiday

Tuesday is the last day of face-to-face classes this semester for students at USC Aiken.

After the Thanksgiving break, students will take their classes remotely, including their final exams scheduled for Dec. 7-11.

The switch to remote classes was scheduled before the semester began as part of USCA's COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, which outlines the university's precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

"The fall 2020 academic calendar will include two changes to help protect the university community’s health and safety. There will be no fall break, and students will conclude face-to-face instruction at Thanksgiving break," reads the mitigation plan.

Spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 11, and Jan. 19 is the last day to register for a course, according to USCA's academic calendar.

Graduating seniors can apply for May graduation starting on Dec. 15. The application deadline is Jan. 31, according to the calendar.

COVID-19 testing

The free COVID-19 testing site at the Convocation Center on the USCA campus will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 27.

When testing begins again on Saturday, the drive-through saliva testing clinic will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on every day except Tuesday.

Patients do not need to bring an insurance card, but a USCA I.D. or a driver's license is required, according to the website.

The drive-through testing site is located at the Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.

For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.