USC Aiken baseball coach calls for rally to be canceled

Kenny Thomas, USC Aiken's baseball coach at the center of a controversial social media post, has called for a rally organized in his honor to be canceled.
The event, dubbed the "I Stand With Coach T" rally, was scheduled to be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot at 1 p.m. Friday.
Thomas received both backlash and support following a comment he made on a post shared on social media platforms last week. It involved stickers on the back of Clemson football helmets, including one with the Black Lives Matter logo.
“It is 100% shameful,” Thomas’ comment on the photo with the BLM logo read. “I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and am not ashamed to say it.”
It was later followed by a statement from USC Aiken denouncing the coach's comment. University officials said they expect to take personnel action against Thomas, who is the school's winningest baseball coach. He announced this summer that he planned to retire after the 2021 season.
Fifty-six people were marked as "going" on the event's Facebook page.
S.C. Rep. Melissa Lackey-Oremus posted in the group Wednesday evening that Thomas asked that the rally be canceled to limit more division in the community.
"I think I can speak for Kenny and say he is overwhelmed by the community's support of him," Oremus said in a Facebook post. "Praying Kenny will be the baseball coach next year. In light of everything, it has been asked by Kenny and other community members to cancel this Friday's rally in his honor. Coach does not want any more division for the school or our community. We would like to thank everyone that was behind Kenny and will continue to support him."
On Wednesday, university officials said they were aware of a proposed event originally scheduled for Friday but said the event was not sponsored nor endorsed by the university.
Officials further stated any group or individual wishing to utilize campus facilities must make reservations. As of Wednesday evening, no reservations for the event had been received.
Staff reporters Colin Demarest and Kristina Rackley contributed to this report.