Trees SC holds social media photo challenge to protect urban forests

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a big dent in their fundraising activities, one state nonprofit is turning to social media for help.
Trees SC, a group that educates and fosters community stewardship of the state's urban and community forests, including in Aiken, is holding a Say "Trees" Photo Challenge to raise support for South Carolina's urban green spaces.
The nonprofit has been "hard hit" by COVID-19, according to a recent news release. Trees SC hopes to offset some of the economic fallout by raising $25,000 by the end of the fundraiser.
"Our fundraising goal is to replace the revenue that we’ve lost this year due to the cancellation of our conference and workshops so that we may continue to provide educational programs and profession support to our state’s urban forestry professionals," said Rachel d'Entremont, Trees SC secretary, in an email. "At the same time we want to create awareness of Trees SC and have a little fun with our photo challenge."
To participate in the challenge, people should take a picture of themselves with trees, whether they are planting trees, watering them, climbing them or even hugging them. The photos should be posted on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SayTreesSC.
People who don't use social media can also email their photos to Trees SC.
The challenge is currently ongoing and will end Oct. 15.
Donations can also be made to assist Trees SC's mission at treessc.networkforgood.com.