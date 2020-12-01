Total of 322 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C. schools

State health authorities confirmed 322 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina's public, private and charter schools between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29.

As of Sunday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has cumulatively reported 4,219 student and school employee coronavirus cases in the state this school year.

DHEC's reports only include students and school employees who entered a school during their infectious period of COVID-19.

The newly reported cases included 214 students and 108 employees, according to DHEC.

DHEC did not release its usual Friday report over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the Aiken County Public School District, face-to-face students took remote classes on the three days leading up to Thanksgiving break.

Data from Aiken charter school Horse Creek Academy was inaccessible in previous DHEC reports. The school has had fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases this school year, according to DHEC.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students). Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (9 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 17 students, five faculty. Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday (<5 students, <5 faculty). Fox Creek High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Horse Creek Academy (<5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Millbrook Elementary (<5 faculty). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (13 students). Cumulative: 20 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 faculty). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and Merriwether Elementary have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Strom Thurmond High has a cumulative total of five student cases.

Private school Wardlaw Academy, also located in Edgefield County, has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.

DHEC reports no new confirmed cases in Barnwell County schools.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.