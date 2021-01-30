Top student spellers to compete in Aiken County spelling bee Monday

Twelve students with a knack for spelling will compete in the Aiken County Public School District's annual spelling bee Monday.
Public seating at the event will be extremely limited, said Christin Sosa-Gaston, director of the spelling bee and IPS coordinator for the Department of Student Services. The Aiken Standard will provide a livestream of the event for everyone watching from home.
The winner of the district spelling bee will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in March. Hosted by the Carolina Panthers, the regional competition is planned to take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, said Sosa-Gaston. The winner of the regional bee will advance to the National Finals in Maryland this June.
The competitors, all in grades five through eight, have been working hard to prepare for the bee.
"Primarily, they learn as many different types of words as possible and have their parents or friends call them out so they can practice their response," Sosa-Gaston said in an email. "Learning the origin of a word, its meaning and usage, and hearing it used in a sentence can also be helpful. These are pieces of information they will be able to request from the bee caller, or announcer, during the competition."
The following spellers will compete on Monday:
- Jacob Steelman, fifth grade, Warrenville Elementary School.
- Jasper Brannen, sixth grade, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School.
- Katie Ellis, eighth grade, Paul Knox Middle School.
- Mia McAdory, seventh grade, North Augusta Middle School.
- Sarah Cliett, fifth grade, Clearwater Elementary School.
- Serenity Butler, fifth grade, Clearwater Elementary School.
- Lizbeth Segura Rosas, seventh grade, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School.
- Olive Kelly, sixth grade, Aiken Intermediate School.
- Emma Riede, seventh grade, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.
- Dorien Coleman, eighth grade, Jackson STEM Magnet Middle School.
- Annabelle Harris, fifth grade, East Aiken School of the Arts.
- Liam King, eighth grade, Kennedy Middle School.
Another six students – Sara Cate Greenwood, Jalen Aranda, Malaya Henderson, Emma Marshall, Justin Brown and Madison Coffman – are alternates for the competition, in case any of the competitors are unavailable.