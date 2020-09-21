Ticket sales for Aiken County school sports move to online platform

Ticket sales for middle and high school sports programs are going contactless in the Aiken County Public School District.
Starting Monday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m., the school district will begin selling tickets online with the platform GoFan.
Each school's website, along with the overall school district website, will have a link to GoFan available on its homepage.
Seating capacity at all Aiken County school district athletic stadiums, gymnasiums and fields will be extremely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the district is encouraging fans to order tickets as soon as ticket sale links are published each week, according to a message on the school district's website.
Onsite ticket sales will only be available if the school's tickets do not sell out in advance, and there will be no additional ticket sales once seating capacity is met, according to the school district.
For more information about school operations during COVID-19, visit the school district's website at acpsd.net.