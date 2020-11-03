Three incumbents win, one race too close to call for Aiken County Board of Education

The race for four Aiken County Board of Education seats culminated in three incumbents winning back their roles – and one race too close to call at the Aiken Standard's press time.

Eight candidates vied for the four seats up for election this year: Districts 1, 4, 8 and 9.

District 4 challenger Patricia Hanks was fewer than 100 votes ahead of her opponent, incumbent Keith Liner.

Incumbents Sandra Shealey, John Bradley and Cameron Nuessle each led their races with more than 60% of the vote at press time. All precincts have been counted except mail-in absentee ballots.

District 1

Incumbent Sandra Shealey and challenger Samuretta Muldrow faced off for the District 1 seat, which represents Wagener, Perry, Salley, Monetta, New Holland and other areas in north and eastern Aiken County.

At press time, Shealey had the lead with 3,306 votes. Muldrow had 1,578.

District 4

Incumbent Keith Liner and challenger Patricia Hanks ran for the District 4 seat, which represents the North Augusta area.

The race was tight as just 90 votes separated the two candidates, with Hanks in the lead.

A total of 3,063 votes for Hanks and 2,973 votes for Liner had been counted at press time Tuesday night.

District 8

Incumbent Dr. John Bradley and challenger the Rev. Dr. Douglas Slaughter vied for the District 8 seat, which represents parts of Aiken and areas south and east of Aiken.

Bradley had the lead at press time with 4,637 votes, while Slaughter had 2,162.

District 9

Incumbent Cameron Nuessle and challenger Anthony James faced off for the District 9 seat, which represents parts of Aiken and areas west of Aiken.

At press time, Nuessle had 5,036 votes counted. James had 2,853.

"I appreciate the support," Nuessle said at the Aiken County Government Center late Tuesday night. "I think 63, 64% is a pretty clear victory, but what's more important is that I think, obviously we've got a lot of work to do to better serve the students of Aiken County, and I'm glad I'll be around four more years to try to do that."

In 2022, five seats in the Aiken County Board of Education will be up for election. They are: District 2, currently served by Jason Crane; District 3, currently served by Brian Silas; District 5, currently served by Barry Moulton; District 6, currently served by Dwight Smith; and District 7, currently served by Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson.