This summer, teachers can enjoy free boat cruise along Augusta Canal

Local educators can hop aboard a free boat tour along the Augusta Canal this summer.

The Augusta Canal National Heritage Area will observe Teacher Appreciation Month in July with free boat tours for teachers.

Educators, plus one guest, can ride free in July on the Augusta Canal's Petersburg Boat Tours. Educators are asked to present a school badge, name tag or ID card at the Discovery Center ticket desk.

Tours last about one hour and include free admission to the Augusta Canal Discovery Center.

In June, Music Cruises will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 11, June 18, June 19, and June 25. Participants can bring along snacks and beverages and enjoy live music on a relaxing cruise along the scenic Augusta Canal Reservation.

Prices are $27 for adults and $25 for seniors 60 and older, military and students. Check in at the Discovery Center.

The August Canal Discovery Center will be open for summer hours July through August. Summer hours will be 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. with Heritage Boat Tours at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and a Heritage/Civil Boat Tour at 1:30 p.m.

The Discovery Center is located at 1450 Greene St., Augusta. (For GPS, use 400 Blome Lane.)

For reservations, call 706-823-0440, ext. 4.