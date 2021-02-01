The spelling King: Kennedy Middle's Liam King wins on 'frivolous'

"Frivolous" was the word that spelled victory for eighth grader Liam King at the Aiken County Scripps Spelling Bee Finals on Monday night.
Twelve top spellers from across the Aiken County Public School District competed for the champion title. As the winning wordsmith of the competition, King will go on to the regional spelling bee hosted by the Carolina Panthers in March.
King and the first runner-up, fellow eighth grader Dorien Coleman, correctly spelled head-scratchers like "hardtack," "mischief," "infringe," "aforesaid" and "incentive" over the course of the night.
Although he spelled every word successfully, King said he was surprised to win the bee. The most difficult word for him was "nationalism," he said.
This was the first time King has made it to the districtwide stage. King, who attends Kennedy Middle School, said he has participated in school spelling bees since sixth grade.
A fan of technology classes in school, King said he hopes to be a software engineer someday.
King's mother, Angela Hart, is proud of her son's win.
"He never ceases to amaze me," Hart said after the competition.
To prepare for the bee, Hart said she has been quizzing her son in the car. However, King has had a knack for spelling from an early age.
"He started actually writing on his own when he was about 3 years old, and he could write full sentences at the age of 4," Hart said. Laughing, she added, "I've got photos to prove it."
Coleman, who attends Jackson STEM Magnet Middle School, said he is proud of his performance.
"I feel awesome," Coleman said. "I feel like I did, basically, the best I could."
Coleman said it was important for him to show good sportsmanship, and he feels great about winning the runner-up title.
The most difficult word for Coleman was his final word, "harrowing," which ended his run in the competition.
In the future, Coleman is thinking about going into the entertainment field, whether that's comedy, music or YouTube.
"I'm very good at making people laugh," Coleman said.
Clearwater Elementary fifth graders Serenity Butler and Sarah Cliett also had a strong showing Monday, finishing just behind eighth graders King and Coleman. The two successfully tackled words like "legacy," "imbibe," "abandon" and "astonish."
King has just under two months to prepare for the regional competition scheduled for March 20. He said he is excited for the next step.
Hart said she is going to "hit him with words left and right" in preparation.
"I'm so happy for him, and I'm so excited to see how far he can go with this, and regardless, I'm just proud of him," Hart said.