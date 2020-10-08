Teachers to protest reopening Aiken County schools full time

Teachers plan to voice their concerns over schools opening to four-day, then five-day instruction on Friday morning at Aiken High School.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, teachers will stand in front of the school with posters before their work day begins, said Aiken High English teacher Francesca Pataro.
The group will be protesting the Aiken County Board of Education's decision to reopen schools to full-time instruction. Currently, students are attending school under a hybrid model, where they attend physical classes for two days a week and learn virtually for three.
Pataro emphasized that this event is meant to show support for fellow teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a show of support for our colleagues in the profession of teaching who are all very concerned about the risk we're taking as essential workers going back full-time," Pataro said.
On Tuesday, the Aiken County Board of Education voted 7-2 to reopen all schools to four-day, then five-day instruction over the next month.
The board's decision went against a recommendation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, a group tasked with monitoring COVID-19 data and providing recommendations to the school district accordingly.
The advisory committee recommended that elementary schools remain in the hybrid model. Based on the school district's Back-to-School Safely Plan, elementary schools would begin five-day instruction first, with middle and high schools transitioning at a later date.
However, the school board – citing concerns about students not succeeding academically, and suggesting the school district may never reach the advisory committee's COVID-19 safety benchmarks – voted to open elementary schools to four-day instruction on Oct. 12, with middle and high schools doing the same on Oct. 26. All levels will open to five-day in-person instruction on Nov. 4.
According to school district reports, the total number of COVID-19 cases among school district employees and students since the school year began is 91, as of Oct. 3.
Employees, despite making up only 12.8% of the combined student and employee population, have reported about 45% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.
For more information about school district operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit acpsd.net.