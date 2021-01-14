Teachers, students voice opinions on hybrid schedules to Aiken County school board

People on both sides of the hybrid-versus-full-time school debate voiced their opinions during the public participation session at the beginning of Tuesday's Aiken County Board of Education meeting.

The school board voted Tuesday to maintain the current hybrid schedules – four-day, full-capacity in elementary schools; two-day, half-capacity in middle and high schools – for another 4.5 weeks. However, after the 4.5 weeks are over, Aiken County Public School District Superintendent King Laurence will have the authority to move schools to regular five-day schedules if conditions allow.

Some speakers, citing COVID-19 safety concerns and the impact of high quarantine rates, argued in favor of sticking with the hybrid model.

Cheri Watkins, an English teacher at Aiken Scholars Academy, said she has been following public health recommendations throughout the pandemic, missing her mother's birthday and a professional development trip to Peru.

"While it is obvious that many citizens in South Carolina and Aiken County have chosen not to follow the public health guidelines and recommendations, those of us who have have followed the science for the good of ourselves and others," Watkins said. "We do not deserve to be put in danger by those who have chosen not to do so."

Watkins voiced concerns about the added danger of working in a pandemic, the challenges of catching up quarantined students ,and a lack of an annual pay raise for teachers.

"One month before an election, this board – y'all – had the nerve to send us back face-to-face for what were obviously political reasons and parent pressure," Watkins said.

Likewise, Aiken High English teacher Carina McGee said she was in favor of the hybrid schedule.

Disrupting students' learning with frequent instructional model changes and high quarantine rates were some of McGee's concerns. McGee said she is planning lessons that can work either remotely or in-person to provide consistency for her students.

"It is exhausting, but I would much rather continue this workload for the rest of the year than risk my health and my students' health unnecessarily," McGee said.

Aiken High senior Peter Caldwell also supported the hybrid schedule in his address to the school board.

Citing high local coronavirus transmission rates and high hospital occupancy, Caldwell argued returning to five-day school would be unsafe. As school district officials confirmed in the fall, Caldwell said there was no social distancing in schools when the district last returned to five-day, full-capacity instruction in November.

"It was not a safe situation to be in," Caldwell said. "I, as a student, was scared for the health of my family and my teachers."

Others told the school board they would prefer a return to five-day, full-capacity instruction.

Middle school student Melanie Ball, who spoke in favor of five-day at a previous meeting along with her family, brought a petition of 21 signatures from fellow students who agree with her stance.

"I feel like you aren't making us your priority. You've taken it to where we have to practically teach ourselves and have our parents teach us," Ball said to the school board.

April Longe said she has been teaching for 23 years and feels that people should not live in fear, and that virtual learning is not ideal.

"I just can't imagine that you can really form a bond with a student in a two-day hybrid model," Longe said.

Audience members were provided copies of the school board's public participation policy at the beginning of the meeting. The policy "does not permit spontaneous discussion from the audience" – a rule broken at the previous two board meetings – and requires public participation to last no more than 30 minutes per meeting.

"We've sort of let that slide for a while, but we've had some contentious meetings and decided to really tighten up," school board chairman Dr. John Bradley said.

All public comments took place within the scheduled time at Tuesday's meeting.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to speak to the school board next week. The next town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Silver Bluff High School, 64 Desoto Drive, Aiken.

To view a livestream of the Jan. 12 meeting, visit acpsd.net.