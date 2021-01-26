Summer school to offer up to three subjects for Aiken County middle school students

The Aiken County Board of Education voted to allow middle school students to take up to three core subjects during summer school this year at at the Tuesday night meeting.

Middle schoolers will only need to pass English language arts, math and either science or social studies this year.

Since 2016, Aiken County middle school students have needed to pass all four core subjects to move on to the next grade, and could only take two subjects during the summer, according to board policy. Failing three or more subjects would have resulted in getting held back with no opportunity for summer school.

The policy suspension had been recommended to the board by school district officials.

“Due to the COVID pandemic and this time of crisis for many of our students, administration would like to provide summer credit recovery to students who have not mastered any or all of the four core courses,” reads the school district’s recommendation.

The motion passed unanimously, 9-0, to suspend parts of this board policy for the 2020-2021 school year.

Chief officer of instruction Jeanie Glover said the district plans to deliver face-to-face instruction at the summer program. However, if concern about COVID-19 safety still remains by summer, the district will offer some virtual instruction, Glover said.

Other business

Multiple board members and district officials discussed benchmark assessments, saying the quarterly tests provide vital information for planning instruction and allocating support funds.

Board member Jason Crane brought the benchmark assessments up for discussion as an agenda item. Crane said he has heard from a few teachers who requested the board consider cancelling the benchmarks, saying they already have a good idea of how their students are doing academically without the assessments.

Superintendent King Laurence spoke in favor of continuing the benchmark assessments as planned. The district cancelled benchmark assessments for the first quarter of the year, so the upcoming second quarter benchmarks will be the first this school year.

The assessments will help the district understand where students stand academically and how to support them, Laurence said.

"Every teacher, and administrator, every citizen can truthfully stand up and say that our students are behind. But how far behind? …," Laurence said. "I believe the benchmarks, more than anything else, will give us the information we need to design those after-school interventions, maybe even Saturday interventions for right now, and then summer interventions and even interventions extending into the next two years, for that matter."

Glover said the benchmarks provide the district, as well as individual teachers and schools, important information.

"It gives that information for the teacher, it gives that information to the administrator about his or her school as a whole, and then it gives the systemic data so that we can, as Mr. Laurence mentioned, target resources, target interventions. It gives us a lot of information," Glover said.

Board members Patricia Hanks and Cameron Nuessle said it would be helpful to know how many students are failing in the school district.

Hanks said parents are concerned about their children moving to the next grade after having difficulties learning this year.

"I'm hearing from so many parents: 'My student never had a problem academically, and now, they are struggling to even get a C in a class,'" Hanks said.

The school board took no action on the benchmark assessments, which are slated to continue as planned.

The board also approved personnel appointments and, during executive session, received legal advice.

The Aiken County Board of Education will next meet on Feb. 9 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.