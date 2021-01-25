Summer school might save middle-schoolers from failing all four subjects in Aiken County

Middle-school students might be able to make up for all four core subjects in summer school this year, depending on the Aiken County Board of Education's vote on Tuesday.

The Aiken County Public School District administration has recommended suspending parts of a board policy on promoting and retaining students for the 2020-2021 school year. Board members will discuss and vote on this potential change at Tuesday's meeting.

Under current board policy, middle-schoolers have to pass English language arts, math, science and social studies to move on to the next grade. They can only attend summer academic programs if they fail one or two subjects – any more than that results in getting held back.

"Due to the COVID pandemic and this time of crisis for many of our students, administration would like to provide summer credit recovery to students who have not mastered any or all of the four core courses," reads the school district's recommendation.

Another proposed change to the policy is that students will need to pass English language arts, math and just one of the two other core subjects, science and social studies. Before 2016, students could fail either science or social studies and still move on to the next grade, according to the board meeting agenda.

This policy suspension would only affect middle-school students. There are no proposed changes on Tuesday's meeting agenda for elementary and high-school students.

Other business

Two local high schools received donations that the board will vote to approve.

Thomas Ford donated $1,200 to the Aiken High School Academic Team, a group that competes in interscholastic academic quiz bowl competitions around the state and region, according to the meeting agenda.

Donah and Dr. Randy Cooper donated $2,000 to North Augusta High School. The funds will go toward football uniforms and the Hall of Fame display, according to the meeting agenda.

New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School is requesting permission to submit an application to the South Carolina Arts Commission - Arts in Basic Curriculum Grant, according to the meeting agenda. Grants with a maximum value between $10,000 and $15,000 are available for one-year projects in all arts forms, paying for artist-in-residencies, professional development, arts-based field trips, instructional supplies and equipment maintenance.

Board members will also vote on personnel appointments, ratification of expulsions and disposal of surplus items.

The meeting will begin on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the board room at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.