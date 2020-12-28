Substitute teachers wanted in Aiken County Public School District

The Aiken County Public School District is advertising openings for substitute teacher jobs on the district website.

Substitute teacher jobs in the school district are managed through the company ESS, which has also posted advertisements online for substitute paraprofessionals and substitute educational interpreters.

Qualifications for substitute teachers include criminal history clearance, a tuberculosis test and a high school diploma or GED, according to ESS. Certified teachers can also apply with a South Carolina Teachers Certification.

ESS hires year-round, and the company accepts applications in electronic form only, according to ESS's FAQ sheet. The process to get hired takes about three weeks, according to ESS.

"An ESS substitute teacher assists with classroom instruction in the absence of a regular teacher. This person follows and teaches lesson plans, aids students in understanding subject matter, and ensures that regular classroom routines are followed," reads the job advertisement on the ESS website.

On Dec. 8, the Aiken County Board of Education discussed district-wide substitute teacher shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Low fill rates for absences meant some schools regularly assigned teachers to cover other classes during their planning periods.

School board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson suggested asking parents and community members to help fill the substitute teaching gap.

“We have not because we ask not, so why don’t we ask our community? It’s our children. We need to get our kids back in school, and we need to be able to have substitutes just in case we get to that point to where we need them,” Rhinehart-Jackson said on Dec. 8.

For more information about substitute teaching in the Aiken County Public School District, visit acpsd.net, then click on "substitute teacher" under the website's "I am" menu.