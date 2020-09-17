Students, USC Aiken officials discuss racism on college campus following coach's comments

USC Aiken's leadership addressed many concerned and frustrated students during a town hall meeting Thursday – many of whom showed up as part of a pro-Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Sitting beneath a balcony lined with students and draped with colorful flags and signs, the university's Chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan, fielded questions regarding recent comments made by head baseball coach Kenny Thomas on social media, and detailing what actions could be taken to ensure all students felt included and accepted on campus.
Jordan confirmed that an investigation was ongoing regarding Thomas' statements and that she had already consulted with two attorneys. But deciding how to proceed had to be carefully done, Jordan said.
"We're not the idea police," Jordan said. "We can't tell you you can't think that, you can't say that… The question is, did he violate any terms of his contract? That, I can legally act on, and that's what I'm investigating."
Thomas previously made a comment on a photo of a Black Lives Matter sticker on a Clemson University football helmet.
“It is 100% shameful,” Thomas’ comment on the photo said. “I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and am not ashamed to say it.”
Jordan was firm that Thomas would not be fired due to his personal beliefs – but said he may have made a mistake that could potentially violate the terms of his contract.
"…The fact that he had our logo," Jordan said. "The fact that he brought the university into it by talking about 'his field' and 'his students.'"
When asked about whether the opinions of the multitude of people who have weighed in on the issue would have an impact on the legal proceedings, Jordan said outside factors wouldn't influence her decision.
"I'll be driven more by what is the law, on contract law, then I will on anyone else's opinion, to tell you the truth, because that's what it comes down to," Jordan said. "But yes, I can't ignore the phone calls, the names I'm being called, the hateful language (and) threats I'm getting. I can't ignore that, but I will make my decision on the advice of our attorneys, contract law and what is right for the university."
But the conversation went beyond just Thomas' recent comments. Students brought up several incidents of discrimination that have involved the university or its students over the past several years. Some expressed frustration over what they claim is a lack of transparency regarding disciplinary actions that have been enacted during investigations into discriminatory incidents, and said emailed statements denouncing Thomas' comment wasn't enough.
They also demanded to know why racist or hateful comments toward people of specific races, groups or religions wouldn't result in a student, faculty or staff member's immediate removal from the school – or be regarded as a threat to their safety.
"Racist people – let me tell you," one student said. "We have created a community and environment where they are so comfortable they feel like they can say what they say with no repercussions, and they don't feel like it's wrong… it's not political. It's human rights. People are dying."
But Jordan said there's only so far American universities can go under federal law when dealing with certain instances of discriminatory comments due to a new federal law that rescinds funding to universities that sanction free speech.
"There are republics in the world that protect people against hate speech," Jordan said. "We are not one of those republics. We protect hate speech as a form of free speech, but that is not the same in every country."
The chancellor agreed with students that "hate speech leads to hate acts," but said any action taken in response to such incidents "must" be done within the letter of the law.
"If that makes you unhappy, change the damn law," Jordan said. "Vote for people who will put judges in place who change the law."
Despite palpable tensions and frustration, university officials encouraged civil discussion as the best tool for crossing a divide. One student, who said his opinion on Thomas was different from most students present, offered his love and support to the demonstrators – a statement that was met with applause.
"Don't get tired, don't give up, and don't get discouraged, because there are a lot of us working right here with you to make this institution better for everyone who's here," Jordan said.