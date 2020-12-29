Students in Aiken County return to hybrid schedules Monday

Students in the Aiken County Public School District will still attend hybrid classes after returning from winter break.

School days will begin on Jan. 4, and the first two weeks will be hybrid. Middle and high schools students will continue attending classes for two days a week in separate cohorts, and elementary students will attend full-capacity classes Monday through Thursday.

The Aiken County Board of Education voted 7-2 on Dec. 8 to maintain the hybrid schedules through Jan. 15.

Another decision on scheduling is slated for the Jan. 12 school board meeting, when new COVID-19 data will be available to review.

Upcoming in January

There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 18, as the school district observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

After the three-day weekend, students will take first semester exams from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22.

Students will also have a day off from school on Jan. 29, which is a teacher workday and weather make-up day, according to the district's calendar.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet three times in January, with two regular scheduled meetings and one town hall meeting at Silver Bluff High School. Here is the school board meeting schedule:

Jan. 12: Regular meeting at 1000 Brookhaven Drive

Jan. 19: Town hall at Silver Bluff High

Jan. 26: Regular meeting at 1000 Brookhaven Drive

The town hall meeting is one of three scheduled for spring. The other two will take place in March at North Augusta High School, and in May at Midland Valley High School.

School meal ordering

Students can take home school meals for virtual learning days with an online ordering form, according to the school district's website.

At the elementary level, families can order a breakfast and lunch for students to take home on Thursdays, making up for the remote Fridays.

Middle and high school students can take home three days' worth of meals at the end of their second day of school each week – that's Tuesdays for the Blue Cohort, and Thursdays for the Red Cohort. The deadline for meal ordering is noon the day before pickup.

Families in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program can pick up grab-and-go meals once a week. Pickup times are at students' home-based schools on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Order forms for school breakfasts and lunches are available on the school district's website at acpsd.net/Page/36644.