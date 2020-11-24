Statewide COVID-19 cases in schools rise by 626 within week

Statewide COVID-19 cases in public, private and charter schools rose by 626 between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Tuesday report.

Another 451 students and 175 school employees entered a school or school activity during their infectious period of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

This brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases in South Carolina schools to 3,897 this school year, according to DHEC.

For a fourth week in a row, DHEC reported its highest increase of cases in schools yet. The weekly totals steadily rose from 392 to 626 this month.

Since Friday's report, Aiken High's cumulative totals rose from 16 student cases to 17, and the school now reports a total of five employee cases. North Augusta High's cumulative total rose from 17 student cases to 18.

Redcliffe Elementary now reports a cumulative total of five student cases.

Clearwater Elementary, First Baptist Weekday, Fox Creek Charter High, Leavelle McCampbell Middle, Paul Knox Middle and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary newly reported at least one, but fewer than five student cases since Friday's report.

The state agency’s report includes both a rolling 30-day count and cumulative totals for individual schools.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students) Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (11 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 17 students, five faculty. Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday (<5 students, <5 faculty). Fox Creek Charter High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (13 students). Cumulative: 18 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 faculty). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and Merriwether Elementary have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle newly reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Strom Thurmond High now has a cumulative total of five student cases.

Private school Wardlaw Academy, also located in Edgefield County, has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.

In Barnwell County, Kelly Edwards Elementary has reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on “Schools & Childcare Centers” and then “Cases by Schools.”